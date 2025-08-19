Mississippi becomes latest Republican-led state to send hundreds of National Guard troops to DC

Washington DC - Mississippi will send some 200 National Guard personnel to Washington, its governor said Monday, where they will join hundreds more from other Republican-led states to double the number of troops in the capital.

Members of the DC National Guard patrol outside Union Station as a storm approaches in Washington on August 17, 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

President Donald Trump last week ordered the deployment of National Guard forces in Washington as part of what he has billed as a crackdown on crime in the city, despite statistics showing violent offenses are in fact down.

"I've approved the deployment of approximately 200 Mississippi National Guard soldiers to Washington, DC, to support President Trump's effort to return law and order to our nation's capital," Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement.

The announcement followed others over the weekend from the governors of Ohio, West Virginia, and South Carolina who said they would send troops from their states.

Ohio will provide 150 and South Carolina around 200, while West Virginia will send approximately 350, some of whom have already begun to arrive, according to a statement from the joint task force responsible for the mission.

They will join 800 troops from the DC National Guard who have already been mobilized for the mission. It was not immediately clear why forces from other states were being sent instead of additional personnel from Washington.