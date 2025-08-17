Trump orders three MAGA governors to send National Guard troops in DC takeover escalation

Washington DC - In an effort to escalate his recent federal takeover of the nation's capital, President Donald Trump has gotten three governors to send troops from their state's National Guard to Washington DC.

Three Republican governors recently agreed to send troops from their state's National Guard to Washington DC at President Donald Trump's request. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the Republican governors of Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia announced they would be providing help for the president's effort to "clean up" what he claims is a crime-infested city.

"At the request of the Trump administration, I have directed the [West Virginia National Guard] to support the President’s initiative to make DC safe and beautiful," Gov. Patrick Morrisey wrote in an X post.

"We are deploying 300-400 skilled personnel to the nation’s capital, reflecting our commitment to a strong and secure America," he added.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shared in a post that his state would be sending 200 troops to help Trump "restore law and order", and noted the federal government would be paying for the deployment.



In a statement to CNN, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was asked to send 150 military police, and said the request should be fulfilled "in the coming days."

The help comes after Trump announced last week he would be deploying military and federal law enforcement to the city to "take our capital back."