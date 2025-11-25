Colombia's Petro blames CIA for explosive report on alleged intelligence breach

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday denied a news report that a guerilla group had allegedly worked with a military commander and an intelligence official to evade controls and purchase weapons, blaming the CIA instead.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said a report alleging top military and intelligence officials leaked information to a guerrilla group was based on CIA disinformation. © JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP

The Caracol network on Sunday published chats and documents involving General Juan Manuel Huertas and National Intelligence Directorate official Wilmar Mejia in which they allegedly shared sensitive information with FARC dissidents who rejected the 2016 peace agreement, stirring reactions on social media.

The network's reporting alleged rebels led by Calarca, an alias, worked with the officials to create a security company that appeared legitimate, and allowed the rebels to travel undetected in armored vehicles and carry weapons, evading local authorities.

Petro said the "versions of alleged intelligence reports" are "false."

"The journalist's source is the CIA, which has a habit of setting up networks to influence public opinion to suit the global interests of its country's government," he claimed.

In a statement, Colombia's prosecutor's office said the case is under investigation and Attorney General Luz Adriana Camargo has ordered it to be expedited.

The statement on X said Camargo ordered "advancing the investigation of links regarding possible co-optation of intelligence agents and members of the military by FARC dissidents, threats to national security."

Colombia has been at odds with the US since President Donald Trump's re-election.

The Trump administration, which has struck an aggressive posture towards leftist governments in Latin America, revoked Petro's visa after he spoke at a pro-Palestinian street rally in New York, has imposed sanctions, and decertified Colombia as an ally in anti-drug efforts.