Nebraska state senator making history with weeks-long filibuster for trans rights

Lincoln, Nebraska - Nebraska state Senator Machaela Cavanaugh is being celebrated as a hero among LGBTQ+ communities as her historic filibuster targeting anti-trans legislation reaches the three-week mark.

Nebraska state Senator Machaela Cavanaugh is standing strong in the third week of her historic filibuster against anti-trans legislation. © Screenshot/Facebook/Senator Machaela Cavanaugh

"If this Legislature collectively decides that legislating hate against children is our priority, then I am going to make it painful – painful for everyone," the Omaha senator vowed three weeks ago after a ban on gender-affirming care for minors passed out of committee.

"I will burn the session to the ground over this bill," she added.

Cavanaugh has lived up to the promise, introducing amendments on every bill that hits the state Senate floor and slowing the legislative process to a crawl.

She has also filled up the hours of debate with statements of support for trans youth and musings on everything from Girl Scout cookies to the plot of the animated movie Madagascar, even during the week she had strep throat, the Associated Press reported.

Thanks to Cavanaugh's efforts, not a single bill has passed out of the Nebraska state legislature this 90-day session, which reaches its halfway point on Wednesday.