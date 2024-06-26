New York primaries: How progressive candidates fared in Tuesday's elections

New York, New York - New Yorkers hit the polls on Tuesday to vote in primary races for federal and state offices. Here are the Empire State's top election results.

(From l. to r.): State Senator Jabari Brisport, Assembly candidate Claire Valdez, and State Senator Kristen Gonzalez are headed to the general election in November. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/claireforqueens & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Congressman Jamaal Bowman lost his primary for reelection to pro-Israel challenger George Latimer, but that wasn't the only big race on Tuesday's ballots.

In one of the lower chamber's most-watched contests, democratic socialist Eon Huntley of Brooklyn lost the primary to represent Assembly District 56 to moderate incumbent Stefani Zinerman.

Jonathan Soto of the Bronx – a former organizer for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won her Tuesday primary for re-election – also faced defeat to incumbent Michael Benedetto in Assembly District 82.

Working Families Party (WFP)-backed candidates Claire Cousin of Hudson Valley and Eli Northrup of Manhattan failed to defeat incumbents Didi Barrett and Micah Lasher in Assembly Districts 106 and 69, respectively.

Juan Ardila of District 37 became the only sitting Assembly member to lose his primary after refusing to resign amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

United Auto Workers organizer Claire Valdez of Queens, backed by WFP and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), won the Democratic nomination for District 37 in one of the biggest progressive victories of the night.

DSA-endorsed incumbents Zohran Mamdani (District 36), Emily Gallagher (District 50), Marcela Mitaynes (District 51), Phara Souffrant Forrest (District 57), and Sarahana Shrestha (District 103) will also head to the general election in November.