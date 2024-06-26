Jamaal Bowman loses to George Latimer in New York primary dominated by AIPAC spending

New York, New York - Backed by ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and millions of dollars from the pro-Israel lobby, George Latimer ousted incumbent Jamaal Bowman in the Democratic primary for New York's 16th congressional district on Wednesday.

With almost 90% of ballots counted, Latimer had 58.4% of the vote sown up, in an election dominated by Israel's war on Gaza.

Squad member Bowman has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and advocated for an immediate ceasefire, as well as cutting off all US funding as long as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power.



Latimer, meanwhile, is an unconditional supporter of Israel and has been backed to the hilt by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which played a big part in making this the most expensive House primary in history, with an estimated $23 million spent on campaigning.

Some $16 million of that was poured into attacks against Bowman, which led to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders saying that "never before in history (has) powerful special interest spent so much money trying to defeat a candidate".

"This election is not about Jamal versus Mr Latimer. This election is about whether or not the billionaire class and the oligarchy will control the United States government," Sanders said at a rally in the Bronx on Saturday.