Second US jet falls into Red Sea in latest major embarrassment for Navy

A multi-million-dollar US warplane failed to land on the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and plummeted into the Red Sea, the second jet lost from the ship in just over a week.

Another US fighter jet sank into the Red Sea after failing to land on the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier (file photo). © DVIDS / AFP

The two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, worth around $67 million, went overboard after an unsuccessful attempt to slow it down as it landed, according to CNN and other outlets.

A defense official told the US Naval Institute that the hook of the aircraft failed to catch the arresting wire on the aircraft carrier.

"The arrestment failed, causing the aircraft to go overboard," the defense official said, adding "both aviators safely ejected and were rescued by a helicopter."

It is the second F/A-18 operating off the Truman to be lost in just over a week.

Another jet fell off the same carrier on April 28 in an accident that injured one sailor, and also dragged a tractor that was towing the fighter plane into the sea.

And late last year, an F/A-18 operating off the Truman was lost after it was mistakenly shot down by the USS Gettysburg guided missile cruiser. Both pilots survived that incident.

The Truman is one of two US aircraft carriers operating in the Middle East, where US forces have been assaulting Yemen for months, in response to the Houthi movement's obstruction of Red Sea shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.