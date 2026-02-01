Trump White House melts down over Bruce Springsteen's "irrelevant" anti-ICE song

The White House recently responded after singer Bruce Springsteen (l) released a song criticizing President Donald Trump (r) and ICE. © Collage: Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Annabelle GORDON / AFP

In a statement to Variety, a White House spokesperson said Trump and his administration are not concerned with "random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information," and are instead focused on removing "dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities."

"The media should cover how Democrats have refused to work with the administration and, instead, opted to provide sanctuary for these criminal illegals," the spokesperson added.

The response came after the 20-time Grammy winner released a new song earlier this week called Streets of Minneapolis, which is heavily critical of the president deploying federal agents to occupy the titular city.

Springsteen explained it was a response to "state terror," and dedicated the song to the city, immigrant families being torn apart, and Renee Good and Alex Pretti – two US citizens who were fatally shot in two separate incidents by agents in January.

The singer has been a longtime critic of Trump, regularly speaking out against the president's most controversial policies.

Springsteen's opposition appears to get under Trump's skin, as he regularly claps back with insults while never addressing the substance of Springsteen's points.