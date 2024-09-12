Sherrod Brown and Greg Casar reintroduce bill to support fossil fuel workers in green energy transition

Washington DC - Texas Representative Greg Casar and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown teamed up on Thursday to reintroduce legislation designed to protect American fossil fuel industry workers during a green energy transition.

Senator Sherrod Brown (l.) and Representative Greg Casar have reintroduced the American Energy Worker Opportunity Act in the 118th Congress. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The American Energy Worker Opportunity Act would support fossil fuel workers impacted by the transition to renewable energies with wage replacements or supplements and assistance in retaining health and pension benefits.

The legislation also calls for education and training assistance for fossil fuel workers as well as educational grants for their children.

In disbursing grants for clean energy projects, federal agencies would be directed to prioritize employers who hire fossil fuel workers.

"We have a responsibility to protect our planet from the climate crisis – while also protecting America's fossil fuel workers from being left behind in the transition to a clean energy economy," Congressman Greg Casar said in a press release.

"We don't have to choose between the planet and workers. We can do right by fossil fuel workers and their families, while also accelerating our fight against the climate crisis."

Casar, who represents Texas' 35th district stretching from Austin to San Antonio, noted that the Lone Star State accounts for nearly 12% of all American energy jobs.