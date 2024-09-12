Sherrod Brown and Greg Casar reintroduce bill to support fossil fuel workers in green energy transition
Washington DC - Texas Representative Greg Casar and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown teamed up on Thursday to reintroduce legislation designed to protect American fossil fuel industry workers during a green energy transition.
The American Energy Worker Opportunity Act would support fossil fuel workers impacted by the transition to renewable energies with wage replacements or supplements and assistance in retaining health and pension benefits.
The legislation also calls for education and training assistance for fossil fuel workers as well as educational grants for their children.
In disbursing grants for clean energy projects, federal agencies would be directed to prioritize employers who hire fossil fuel workers.
"We have a responsibility to protect our planet from the climate crisis – while also protecting America's fossil fuel workers from being left behind in the transition to a clean energy economy," Congressman Greg Casar said in a press release.
"We don't have to choose between the planet and workers. We can do right by fossil fuel workers and their families, while also accelerating our fight against the climate crisis."
Casar, who represents Texas' 35th district stretching from Austin to San Antonio, noted that the Lone Star State accounts for nearly 12% of all American energy jobs.
Climate and labor leaders weigh in on American Energy Worker Opportunity Act
The legislation has received strong support from climate and labor leaders.
Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy said, "The American Energy Worker Opportunity Act puts the interests of working people who have powered this country for generations at the center of our energy policy. It makes clear that we can fight climate change while creating tens of thousands of family sustaining energy jobs."
Texas Climate Jobs Project Executive Director Bo Delp also weighed in, calling the bill a "lifeline for workers transitioning into the clean energy economy."
"This bill will provide opportunities for impacted workers through wage supplements, healthcare, and education, ensuring they have a path forward in the growing clean energy sector," he added.
In addition to the AFL-CIO and Texas Climate Jobs Project, the legislation is endorsed by the BlueGreen Alliance, National Wildlife Foundation, Natural Resource Defense Council, United Mine Workers of America, United Utility Workers of America, and Sierra Club.
