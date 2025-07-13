Trump met with applause – and plenty of boos – at FIFA Club World Cup final

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Donald Trump experienced the rough side of soccer on Sunday as he was briefly booed at the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The president was applauded as he arrived for the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, just outside New York City.

But when a Jumbotron screen briefly showed Trump saluting during the national anthem, there was some booing in the giant stadium before the camera quickly cut away.

Trump (79) had earlier taken his seat in a suite alongside First Lady Melania Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The Republican's appearance at the game also came on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt that he survived at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump has made no secret of his desire to use this year's club championship and next year's 2026 World Cup as symbols of the "Golden Age of America" during his second term in the White House.

Next year's World Cup, the final of which will be held at the same stadium, will coincide with the 250th anniversary of America's independence.