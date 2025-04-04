Trump administration says it's not "fair" for US to lead global relief efforts

Washington DC - The US said Friday it was raising its assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar but added it was unfair to expect the nation to keep leading humanitarian relief around the world.

The State Department said it was adding $7 million on top of an earlier $2 million, channeled through groups already on the ground in the military-run country where more than 3,000 people are confirmed dead.

The assistance will help provide emergency shelter, food, medical care, and water, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce wrote on X.

The US has traditionally been at the forefront of disaster relief, but President Donald Trump has dismantled the US humanitarian aid agency, with workers receiving dismissal notices just as the 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck last week.

China – which has jostled the US for influence in Asia – as well as Russia and neighboring India, promptly sent rescue teams to Myanmar before the US even announced its support.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that humanitarian aid needs to be "properly balanced" against other priorities for the US.

"China is a very rich country; India is a rich country," Rubio told reporters earlier Friday in Brussels.

"There are a lot of other countries in the world, and everyone should pitch in," he said.