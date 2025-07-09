Nebraska's Dan Osborn announces next independent run for Senate

Omaha, Nebraska - Nebraska independent Dan Osborn has announced he is challenging incumbent Republican Pete Ricketts for the US Senate in 2026.

Nebraska's Dan Osborn has announced a new independent campaign for Senate in 2026. © Screenshot/Facebook/Dan Osborn

"There's a lot of rich guys in Washington like Pete Ricketts, but not a lot with hands like these," Osborn (50) says in a campaign announcement video as he works on a car.

"We fix their cars, grow their food, fight their wars. Politicians like Senator Pete Ricketts are the problem."

Osborn rose to the national spotlight in 2024, when he ran an independent campaign challenging Republican Senator Deb Fischer. Although he did not win that race, his performance exceeded many people's expectations as he lost by less than seven percentage points.

The US Navy veteran and industrial mechanic stands for cutting taxes for small businesses and the middle class, protecting Social Security, legalizing cannabis, increasing "border security," and more, according to his campaign website.

Before entering politics, Osborn served as president of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 50G and led a 2021 labor strike at the Kellogg's plant in Omaha.