FBI opens criminal probe into Trump critics James Comey and John Brennan

Washington DC - The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into its former director James Comey and ex-CIA chief John Brennan, two prominent critics of President Donald Trump , US media reported.

Fox News Digital said the probe involved "potential wrongdoing" related to the investigation into claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election won by Trump and alleged false statements made to Congress.

CIA director John Ratcliffe, a Trump appointee, had referred "evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan" to FBI director Kash Patel, another Trump appointee, for potential prosecution, Fox News Digital said, citing Justice Department sources.

Comey and Brennan were named to their respective positions as head of the FBI and CIA by Democratic President Barack Obama, and they have a contentious history with Trump dating back to his first term in the White House.

Trump fired Comey in 2017 as the FBI chief was leading a probe into whether any members of the Trump campaign had colluded with Moscow to sway the 2016 presidential vote between Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

That investigation was taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller, who found there had been interference by Russia in the 2016 election in favor of Trump.

But Mueller said the probe "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."