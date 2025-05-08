Trump administration to re-launch VOA with feed from far-right network

Washington DC - The Trump administration announced the government -run network Voice of America will now be running content from the far-right One America News Network, famous for spreading 2020 election falsehoods.

VOA will return to the air waves soon, but will be fed with content from far-right news outlet OAN. © IMAGO/SOPA Images

Kari Lake, the Trump administration's Senior Advisor for the US Agency for Global Media, announced the overhaul of VOA on Tuesday, months after it officially was shutdown in March.

Both VOA and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB) will return to the air waves and will resume publishing, but will be fed with free news reports from OAN.

The pro-Trump news network made a name for itself by tacking even farther to the far right than Fox News, especially when it came to peddling the lie that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

"This idea came about after OCB suggested we explore OAN as a newsfeed option for the Miami-based, US Government-funded news operation," Lake wrote in a statement on X.

"This is an enormous benefit to the American taxpayer, who is the sole-source of funding for USAGM's news outlets, which broadcast only to international audiences."

Lake insisted that she has no editorial control over VOA's programming, but said that a partnership with OAN would provide "reliable and credible options as they work to craft their reporting and news programs."

VOA was shuttered by President Donald Trump's administration in March, despite challenges in court. On Saturday, however, the Department of Justice informed VOA's staff that they can resume programming next week.

Former VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara told the New York Times that she was concerned about the Kari Lake's new direction.