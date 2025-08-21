Tulsi Gabbard slashes US intelligence payroll in bid to root out "deep state actors"

Washington DC - US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday she will make heavy cuts to her office, which she declared has "fallen short" of fulfilling its mandate and is "rife with abuse of power."

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has announced she will reduce her office by over 40% by the end of fiscal year 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Gabbard announced she will reduce the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) by over 40% by the end of fiscal year 2025, estimated to save $700 million.

"Over the last 20 years, ODNI has become bloated and inefficient, and the intelligence community is rife with abuse of power, unauthorized leaks of classified intelligence and politicized weaponization of intelligence," Gabbard said in a news release.

In a series of social media posts, Gabbard added that she is "cutting bloated bureaucracy, rooting out deep state actors, and restoring mission focus."

A four-page fact sheet posted to her department's website describes the plan for "ODNI 2.0," which involves reducing her office's efforts to monitor biosecurity, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, cyber intelligence threats, and other areas.

In explaining cuts to the Strategic Futures Group, the office's intelligence forecasting unit, Gabbard's team said they were "found to violate professional analytic tradecraft standards in an effort to propagate a political agenda that ran counter to all of the current president's national security priorities."