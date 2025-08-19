MAGA Rep. Elise Stefanik gets ruthlessly booed during event in her own district

Plattsburgh, New York - MAGA Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was met with heavy protests from constituents while speaking at a recent event in her district.

During a recent event in her district, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was met with angry constituents protesting her support for Donald Trump. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC5, Stefanik attended an event in Plattsburgh on Monday to rename the Clinton County Government Center after the late John Zurlo, who was "considered a pillar of public service in the community."

The crowd consisted mostly of protesters, with many holding anti-Stefanik signs.

Video shows Stefanik being met with an onslaught of boos and jeers as she attempted to speak, with many crying out "You sold us out!" and "Unseal the Epstein files!"

Stefanik left the podium after speaking for less than a minute, and as she tried to return, she was met with the same vitriol.

Speaking with the media after the event, Stefanik said, "It is a disgusting disgrace that this is what the far left does."

She later shared a similar sentiment in an X post, claiming "radical Far Left Democrat agitators who disgracefully attempted to drown out and silence a non-political event."

The incident comes as a number of town hall events held by MAGA Republicans have been met with protesters and angry constituents demanding answers about their local politician's support for President Donald Trump's controversial agenda.