MAGA Rep. Elise Stefanik gets ruthlessly booed during event in her own district
Plattsburgh, New York - MAGA Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was met with heavy protests from constituents while speaking at a recent event in her district.
According to NBC5, Stefanik attended an event in Plattsburgh on Monday to rename the Clinton County Government Center after the late John Zurlo, who was "considered a pillar of public service in the community."
The crowd consisted mostly of protesters, with many holding anti-Stefanik signs.
Video shows Stefanik being met with an onslaught of boos and jeers as she attempted to speak, with many crying out "You sold us out!" and "Unseal the Epstein files!"
Stefanik left the podium after speaking for less than a minute, and as she tried to return, she was met with the same vitriol.
Speaking with the media after the event, Stefanik said, "It is a disgusting disgrace that this is what the far left does."
She later shared a similar sentiment in an X post, claiming "radical Far Left Democrat agitators who disgracefully attempted to drown out and silence a non-political event."
The incident comes as a number of town hall events held by MAGA Republicans have been met with protesters and angry constituents demanding answers about their local politician's support for President Donald Trump's controversial agenda.
Protesters explain why they confronted Elise Stefanik
While Stefanik, who has become one of Trump's most outspoken supporters in the House, argues the event honoring Zurlo was not the proper venue for a protest, one participant pointed out that it was "the first opportunity we had to let her know we're unhappy" in months, as she refuses to hold town halls, won't take questions, and is "never in her office."
Another protester said the demonstration was not about "Democrats versus Republicans" as everyone involved is represented by Stefanik, and recent cuts Trump has made that she has supported will result in them all being "affected."
Stefanik has been considering a run for governor of New York to unseat Democrat Kathy Hochul, and recently said she will announce her plans following the November elections.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP