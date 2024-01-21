US base in Iraq hit with ballistic missiles in significant escalation

Al-Anbar, Iraq - Iran-backed militants launched ballistic missiles at a base hosting US forces in western Iraq, causing one Iraqi and possible American casualties, the US Central Command said Saturday.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a new attack on an airbase hosting US troops. © Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP

"Multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase," CENTCOM said in a social media post, which placed the time of the attack at 6:30 PM Baghdad time (10:30 AM ET) Saturday evening.



Most of the projectiles were intercepted by the base's air defense systems, but "others impacted on the base," the statement said.

"A number of US personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded," it added.

Since mid-October, there have been dozens of attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, deployed there to fight ISIS jihadists.

Most have been claimed by Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-linked armed groups that oppose US support for Israel's months-long assault on Gaza.

The group said in a press release Saturday that it had carried out the latest attack.