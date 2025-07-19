US brokers Syria-Israel ceasefire deal as troops move into Druze-majority province amid violence

Damascus, Syria - Syrian interior ministry forces began deploying in Sweida on Saturday under a US -brokered deal intended to avert further Israeli intervention in the Druze-majority province.

The US brokered a ceasefire between Israel and the Syrian government, allowing troops to move into Sweida, where sectarian clashes have killed hundreds. © REUTERS

Israel had bombed defense ministry forces in both Sweida and Damascus earlier this week to force their withdrawal after they were accused of summary executions and other abuses against Druze civilians during their brief deployment in the southern province.

More than 700 people have been killed in Sweida since Sunday as sectarian clashes between the Druze and Sunni Bedouin drew in the Islamist-led government, Israel, and armed tribes from other parts of Syria.

After the fall of Bashar Al-Assad regime last year, Israel has bombed and invaded Syrian territory with impunity. It continues to illegally occupy the Golan Heights and presents itself as a protector of the area's Druze population.

The office of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an "immediate ceasefire" in Sweida which it called on "all parties to fully respect."

But AFP correspondents in and around the city reported gunfire and sporadic rocket fire and explosions as Druze fighters battled armed Bedouin who had seized some neighborhoods on Friday with the support of volunteers from other parts of Syria.

The Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said the armed volunteers had been deployed with the support of the government although an AFP journalist said security personnel were manning checkpoints on Saturday to prevent further reinforcements getting through.

One armed tribesman told AFP he had come to fight against the Druze clergy and their "pig followers."

"Today we came to their homes and we will slaughter them in their homes," he said.