US admiral in charge of Caribbean boat strikes announces shock move

Washington DC - The US admiral responsible for overseeing multiple deadly strikes on boats in Caribbean waters said Thursday he will retire just a year into his tenure.

Admiral Alvin Holsey said he was retiring just over a year after being placed in charge of US Southern Command, which is responsible for several deadly attacks on boats in Caribbean waters. © DANIEL DUARTE / AFP

Admiral Alvin Holsey is leaving his position as head of US Southern Command, which is responsible for US forces operating in Central and South America.

"Effective 12 December 2025 I will retire from the US Navy," Holsey said in a statement posted on Southern Command's X account.

"It's been an honor to serve our nation, the American people and support and defend the Constitution for over 37 years," he said, without providing an explanation for his early departure.

President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of significant forces – including stealth warplanes and seven Navy ships – as part of an increasingly aggressive posture towards Venezuela.

Under the guise of combatting drug trafficking, US forces have carried out strikes against at least five boats in the Caribbean that have left 27 people dead – a campaign which experts say is illegal and tantamount to murder. The latest attack reportedly left multiple survivors.

The buildup has sparked fears in Caracas that the ultimate goal is regime change in Venezuela.