US Coast Guard wanted to change classification of swastika as part of shocking new policy

Washington DC - The US Coast Guard reportedly intended to no longer classify swastikas as hate symbols as part of a new policy that was due to take effect next month.

The US Coast Guard prepared and then reversed a new policy that would have reclassified the Nazi swastika as a "potentially divisive" symbol, instead of a hate symbol. © Collage: DAVID MCNEW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Panthermedia

The Washington Post broke the story on Thursday, saying the Nazi symbol would instead be labelled "potentially divisive."

As part of a new policy that was supposed to take effect on December 15, the US Coast Guard also wanted to re-categorize the noose, a symbol associated with historic lynchings in the UN, and the Confederate flag, which is often used to glorify its fight to maintain chattel slavery in the US South, as "divisive" rather than hate symbols.

Initially, acting Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday said in a statement quoted by the Washington Post that any display, use, or promotion of such symbols will still be "thoroughly investigated and severely punished."

With outrage building at the shocking report, the agency then appeared to pull an abrupt U-turn. Hours later, it issued a new policy memo stating firmly that all displays of "divisive or hate symbols and flags" were strictly prohibited. This included nooses, swastikas, and Confederate battle flags.

Washington Post reporter Tara Coop told CNN on Friday that one Coast Guard official told her that the updated announcement "represents the fastest policy turnaround in military history."