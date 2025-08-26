US envoy faces outrage after telling Lebanon journalists to "act civilized"

Beirut, Lebanon - US envoy Tom Barrack told Lebanese journalists at a press conference at the country's presidential palace on Tuesday to "act civilized", sparking outcry and calls for an apology.

As journalists shouted questions after the US delegation's meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Barrack stepped up to the podium in the packed room and said: "We're going to have a different set of rules... please be quiet for a moment."

"The moment that this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone," he said.

"Act civilized, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what's happening in the region," added Barrack, who is US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria and has recently been leading talks with Lebanese officials.

The Lebanese presidency in a statement on X expressed regret at "remarks made inadvertently from its podium by one of its guests", affirming its appreciation for the journalists and media representatives.

Information Minister Paul Morcos, in a statement, also expressed regret at the remarks "by a member of the foreign delegation towards media representatives at the presidential palace".

The photojournalists' syndicate called Barrack's comments "a direct insult" that set "a serious and totally unacceptable precedent".

In a statement, it demanded "an immediate and public apology", rejecting attempts to "downplay the seriousness of what happened or let it pass without accountability".