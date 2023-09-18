US-Iran prisoner exchange to go ahead after controversial release of frozen assets

Tehran, Iran - A prisoner exchange between Iran and the US which has been in the works for months will take place Monday following the release of frozen Iranian assets in South Korea, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry told journalists.

British-Iranian Environmentalist Morad Tahbaz (l.) and American-Iranian businessman Siamak Namazi are among the prisoners set to be released as part of a US-Iran deal. © Collage: ROXANNE TAHBAZ via REUTERS & Facebook/Free Siamak and Baquer Namazi

Five American citizens are to return to the US, spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said. In return, the US will pardon five Iranian nationals who had been convicted or charged there.



It was initially unclear whether the prisoners were already on their way home.

It's been known for several weeks that the US and Iran were negotiating a prisoner exchange. In August, Iran's judiciary released several US citizens from detention and transferred them to house arrest.

One of the best known is the businessman Siamak Namazi, who holds both US and Iranian citizenship. He was imprisoned in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage.

British-Iranian Environmentalist Morad Tahbaz and businessman Emad Shargi were detained in 2018 and also count among those returning home. The identities of the two others set for release on Monday have not been released.