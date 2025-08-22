Trump admin. releases list of "woke" Smithsonian exhibits it finds objectionable

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration released a long list of Smithsonian exhibits that it finds objectionable, as part of a comprehensive review to root out what it calls "distorted" narratives.

The Donald Trump administration released a comprehensive list of Smithsonian exhibits that it objects to on various grounds. © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & IMAGO/UPI Photo

In an article published by the White House, the Trump administration slammed the Smithsonian for being "woke" and pointed to a list of exhibits, programs, and artwork that it objects to.

Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has been on a campaign to crack down on anything perceived as "woke" that has seen funding from the federal government, including all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

As part of the crackdown, the Smithsonian Institute has been ordered to submit its current wall text and all future exhibition plans for review and approval by the Trump administration.

The White House article portrays a particular grievance with the National Museum of African American History and Culture for putting an emphasis on historical injustices experienced by black people at the hands of "white dominant culture."

Trump's list of grievances goes on and on, including not only exhibits that emphasize the disgraceful treatment of black people in America, but also those that emphasize many other minority groups.

Included in the list are exhibits and programming on American Latino culture and history, a "wealthy, pale, and male" campaign at the National Portrait Gallery, choreographed dance performances, and even a drawing of former White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci.

The list also targets people with disabilities, queer and transgender exhibits, migrants, art that subverts classic US imagery like the Statue of Liberty, and so much more.