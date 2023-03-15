US issues warning to Russia after drone incident over Black Sea

Washington DC - The US warned Russia not to escalate tensions even further after an unmanned droned was downed in a collision with a Russian fighter jets over the Black Sea.

A US MQ-9 drone was downed in the Black Sea after colliding with a Russian fighter jet on Tuesday. © REUTERS

The US European Command said the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, was the result of "an unsafe and unprofessional intercept" on the part of the Russian aircraft.



The US State Department summoned Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov to protest the encounter that took place in waters near Ukraine, which according to the US military involved two Russian aircraft and a US MQ-9 drone.

Russia's Defense Ministry rejected the US military's version of events. The ministry said the drone crashed in the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula as the result of an abrupt maneuver and that it was never hit by a Russian aircraft.

It said Russian jets had been sent to identify an unknown intruder over the Black Sea that threatened to cross into Russian territory.

"The Russian aircraft did not use on-board weapons, did not come

into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle, and returned

safely to their home airfield," the ministry statement said.