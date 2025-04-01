US soldiers found dead in Lithuania after armored vehicle accident

Pabrade, Lithuania - Three of the four American soldiers missing in Lithuania since last week were found dead on Monday, the US army said, after rescuers recovered an armored vehicle from a swamp.

After a massive search and rescue operation, the bodies of three US soldiers were discovered in a body of water in Lithuania. © PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP

Lithuanian authorities received a report last Tuesday that the soldiers went missing during a military drill at a training ground in the eastern city Pabrade, near the border with Belarus.

Search and rescue teams worked with heavy equipment and excavators to remove silt from the body of water where the vehicle had been located before eventually towing it out of the swamp early on Monday.

"Three US Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division were found deceased in Lithuania today, March 31," US Army Europe and Africa's public affairs office said in a statement.

It added that search and recovery operations continue for the remaining fourth soldier.

President Donald Trump confirmed the toll of three dead and one missing and described the accident involving the armored vehicle.

"It was a very heavy truck," he told reporters in the Oval Office, "but I mean really heavy, that lifted the heaviest equipment. And it would seem that the bank of a lake collapsed. You know, the weight is so big."

"And it was at night and it was very cold weather. Ice, a lot of ice. And it possibly slipped and the weight is so enormous," Trump said.