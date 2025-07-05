US deportees arrive in South Sudan after being stranded for weeks in Djibouti

Juba, South Sudan - A group of eight migrants , deported from the US and stranded for weeks at a military base in Djibouti, arrived in South Sudan on Saturday, a foreign ministry official told AFP.

Only one of the deportees is from South Sudan, but the administration of US President Donald Trump has sought to deport unwanted migrants to third countries, as other nations sometimes refuse to accept returnees.

The group, initially being flown to South Sudan, departed from the US in May but ended up in Djibouti when a US district court imposed a stay on third-country deportations.

That ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

"They arrived in Juba as early as 5 AM today from Djibouti," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said they were brought by US Marines but provided no other details.

The rest of the group comprises two people from Myanmar, two from Cuba, and one person each from Vietnam, Laos, and Mexico.

US authorities have said they are all violent, convicted criminals.

South Sudan is one of the world's poorest countries and in the midst of renewed violent political instability.