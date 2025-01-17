US Treasury to take "extraordinary measures" to avoid debt default

Washington DC - The US Treasury Department will start taking "extraordinary measures" next week to avoid risking a default on government debt , Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday, days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

With the government reaching its borrowing limit, the department would start making the moves on Tuesday, the day after the inauguration, Yellen said in a letter to congressional leaders.

That will mean Trump's administration has to grapple immediately with the issue of the debt ceiling – the legal limit on government borrowing to pay bills already incurred.

In the past, Congress has routinely voted to lift this bar, but that tool has become a contentious issue, with Republican budget hawks calling for drastic spending reductions instead.

"Extraordinary measures" are a way for the Treasury to ensure that the US government can keep paying its bills and avoid a hugely destabilizing debt default.

On Friday, Yellen said, "The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty."

She noted there are challenges to forecasting the government's payments and revenue months into the future.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote.

For now, she said the Treasury would hold off investments of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund not immediately required to pay beneficiaries.

It would redeem a part of investments held by the fund, and also suspend added investments of amounts credited to the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund.

The funds will be made whole once the debt limit is raised or suspended.

"Federal retirees and employees will be unaffected by these actions," she said.