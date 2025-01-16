Trump's treasury pick Scott Bessent promises "new economic golden age" in confirmation hearing

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's nominee for Treasury chief spoke Thursday of ushering in "a new economic golden age," as he faced grilling by lawmakers about the incoming administration's economic agenda.

Scott Bessent's confirmation hearing comes days before Trump returns to the White House, with the president-elect vowing tax cuts, higher tariffs, and a slash to federal spending.

Bessent, a hedge fund manager, is expected to see smooth confirmation to the top economic post, where he would play a key role in implementing Trump's economic plan.

On Thursday, he told the Senate Finance Committee that Trump has a "generational opportunity to unleash a new economic golden age that will create more jobs, wealth, and prosperity for all Americans."

"We can usher in a new, more balanced era of prosperity that will lift up all Americans and rebuild communities and families across the country," Bessent said.

In opening remarks, he took aim at government spending and high budget deficits, while stressing the need to secure vulnerable supply chains and deploy sanctions carefully.

Bessent (62) also stressed the need to make permanent Trump's 2017 tax law – of which some provisions are set to expire at the end of the year.