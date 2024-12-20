Trump threatens Republican congressman with a primary challenge for refusing to raise debt ceiling

Washington, DC - A Texas congressman has been under pressure from President-elect Trump after he refused to raise the debt ceiling as part of ongoing government funding talks.

Congressman Chip Roy (r.) has come under fire from Donald Trump (l.) for not supporting a raise in the debt ceiling. © Collage: AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty Images & AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republican Congressman Chip Roy refused to raise the debt ceiling without issuing serious spending cuts in ongoing government budget negotiations.

The House of Representatives has today rejected the Republican-led funding bill on the grounds that it would allow the national debt to rise, in a blow to President-elect Trump and his allies.

In an angry tirade on Truth Social, Donald Trump went after Rep. Chip Roy and even threatened a primary challenge against him on the basis of what he sees as obstructionism.

"The very unpopular ‘Congressman’ from Texas, Chip Roy, is getting in the way, as usual, of having yet another Great Republican Victory," Trump said on Truth Social. "Republican obstructionists have to be done away with."

Trump goes on in the post to accuse Chip Roy, as well as other Republicans, of being used by the Democrats. He called the Texas congressman "weak and ineffective."

"Chip Roy is just another ambitious guy, with no talent," Trump said in a second post. "I hope some talented challengers are getting ready in the Great State of Texas to go after Chip in the Primary. He won’t have a chance!"

Congressman Roy responded with a post on X in which he laid out his position on raising or suspending the debt ceiling.

"My position is simple – I am not going to raise or suspend the debt ceiling (racking up more debt) without significant and real spending cuts attached to it. I’ve been negotiating to that end. No apologies," Roy said on X.

Lawmakers continue to squabble over this year's government funding bill, causing a possible government shutdown to loom large in the eyes of outgoing-President Joe Biden.