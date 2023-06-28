Yusef Salaam, exonerated Central Park Five member, takes lead in NYC council primary!

New York, New York - Yusef Salaam, one of the Central Park Five, holds a strong lead over two established political figures in the Democratic primary to represent Harlem on the New York City Council.

Yusef Salaam appears poised to win his Democratic primary for Harlem's open seat on the New York City Council. © Dave Kotinsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In his first attempt at public office, Salaam has taken a dominant lead in the Democratic primary for Harlem's open Council seat, in which he currently has 50.7% of the vote with over 95% reporting, according to the New York Times.

Salaam's challengers, New York State Assemblymembers Inez Dickens and Al Taylor, have 25.3% and 14.5% of the vote, respectively. Incumbent Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan still appeared on the ballot despite dropping out of the race in May, bringing in 9.5% of the vote.

The race has not yet been called.

Salaam was one of five Black and brown youth convicted of raping a 28-year-old white woman out for a jog in Central Park on April 19, 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time of his arrest.

The Central Park Five spent between five and 12 years behind bars before a serial rapist confessed to the crime and DNA evidence proved their innocence.