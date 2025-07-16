Trump delivers disappointing weapons news for Ukraine as Russia mocks ultimatum
Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he won't be supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine and warned Kyiv not to target Moscow, hours after Russian officials ridiculed his attempts at peace.
On Monday, Trump announced new arms shipments to Ukraine, including Patriot defense missiles to be paid for by European NATO countries, and also threatened "severe" tariffs against Russia's trading partners if no agreement to end the war is reached within 50 days.
But the next day, he used much softer language towards Russia.
"No, he shouldn't target Moscow," Trump told reporters when asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should strike Russia's capital or deeper into its territory as part of a campaign to turn the tables on the Kremlin.
Asked if he was willing to give long-range missiles to Ukraine as well as more defensive arms, he added: "No, we're not looking to do that."
He rejected criticism that Russia was being given too big a window to find a ceasefire agreement.
"I don't think 50 days is very long. And it could be sooner than that," he said.
Russians dismiss Trump's "theatrical ultimatum"
Senior Russian politicians earlier reacted with derision to Trump's harsher tone from Monday, after six months of failed mediation efforts in the Ukraine war.
Writing on X, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev described Trump’s remarks as a "theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin" and that "Russia didn't care."
Medvedev remains an influential figure as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council. Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia's Federation Council, also laughed off Trump's threats.
Trump has expressed growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has rebuffed his efforts to make a peace deal.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing on Tuesday that Moscow was considering its next steps.
"We will certainly need time to analyze the rhetoric from Washington," he said, the TASS news agency reported.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS