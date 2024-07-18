Astronomers spot mysteriously elusive mid-sized black hole: "Like finding first evidence for Bigfoot"

Paris, France - Astronomers said on Wednesday they have found the strongest evidence yet of a medium-sized black hole, the strange absence of which has been one of the enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

The universe is riddled with black holes, from supermassive ones at the heart of galaxies to smaller ones around 100 times the mass of the Sun.



But scientists have struggled to find black holes between these two extremes, considered the "missing link" in their evolution.

To find out more, an international team of researchers analyzed Omega Centauri, the biggest cluster of stars in the Milky Way around 18,000 light years from Earth.

They spotted "something peculiar," Maximilian Haeberle, a PhD student at Germany's Max Planck Institute for Astronomy said.

At the center of this dense cluster of 10 million stars, seven were moving much too fast.

At such speeds, the seven stars should have shot straight out of the cluster – but the gravitational pull of some invisible lurking monster seemed to be sucking them in.

After running simulations of how the stars moved, the researchers calculated there is a black hole at the heart of Omega Centauri that has a mass of around 8,200 Suns.



This would put it right in the middle range of black holes that have proved so elusive.