Beethoven's hair gives insights into possible cause of death

Leuven, Belgium - A new study has some fascinating insights into Ludwig van Beethoven’s ancestry and medical history.

Locks of Ludwig van Beethoven’s hair were examined in a new study looking at the composer's ancestry and medical history. © INA FASSBENDER / AFP

The genomic analysis examined DNA from eight locks of hair attributed to the legendary composer.



Scientists found, among other things, that Beethoven had a genetic predisposition for liver disease, as well as a liver-damaging hepatitis B infection in the months prior to his death.

These factors, along with Beethoven’s regular drinking, present "plausible explanations" for his death in 1827, said the authors of the study in the journal Current Biology.

Of the eight locks studied, one was a prominent historical artifact known as "Hiller’s Lock," which had been studied previously and made the subject of a documentary and bestselling book.

Studies of the lock had suggested that Beethoven could have died from lead poisoning. However, in this most recent analysis, the researches found the lock had not belonged to Beethoven, but instead a woman of Ashkenazi Jewish descent.