Chinese scientists measure the biggest explosion since the Big Bang: "Brightest of All Time"

Beijing, China - Researchers in China have used telescopes to identify the biggest cosmic explosion since the Big Bang and unravel its many mysteries!

Chinese scientists have identified and measured a cosmic explosion dubbed the "Brightest of All Time" (stock image). © Collage: IMAGO/Pond5 Images/Imagebroker

The scientists identified what is known as a 'spectral line' within the explosion, revealing how matter and antimatter collide at nearly the speed of light.

Energy produced by the collisions, which saw the antimatter and matter eliminate one another as they collide, has since been released out into the universe in the form of light.

The research was conducted by a team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and was headed by Xiong Shaolin.

"Our findings have important and unique value for studying the physical properties and production mechanisms of gamma-ray bursts," Xiong told Chinese media in June.

The spectral line itself peaked at 37 million electron volts during the explosion, which has been dubbed BOAT, or Brightest of All Time.

University of Nevada's Bing Zhang told South China Morning Post that this amount of energy is, "The highest detected from any gamma-ray bursts – and any object – so far."

It is believed that the BOAT occurred about two billion years ago, and was the biggest explosion to shake the universe since the Big Bang.