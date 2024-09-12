40% of Amazon rainforest unprotected as Brazil's Lula announces highway plans

Brasília, Brazil - Scientists are calling for greater protections for the Amazon rainforest after it was revealed that nearly 40% of its areas most critical to curbing climate change remain unprotected.

Record-breaking fires have been ravaging the Amazon rainforest. © Collage: AFP/Michael Dantas

An analysis from nonprofit Amazon Conservation has revealed that nearly 40% of the Amazon rainforest critical to climate change action has not been granted special protection as either a nature or indigenous reserve.

The Amazon Conservation's Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) has identified these areas as containing large, dense tree coverage and a continuous canopy.

Because these areas contain a high level of carbon, they have a disproportionate impact on climate change and are considered particularly important.

The lack of protections is significant in that it opens the door for the logging and deforestation of these areas. This would have a major impact, MAAP claims, because it would send a massive amount of carbon into the atmosphere.

While about 61% of the Amazon rainforest is protected in some way or another under current regulations, areas in Peru and northeast Brazil, French Guiana, and Suriname require further protection against deforestation.

"It really just gives this overall roadmap in terms of some of the highest carbon areas that are important to protect," Matt Finer, who leads MAAP, was cited by Reuters as saying.

"They really indicate the most pristine parts of the Amazon that still remain."