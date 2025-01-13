6.8-magnitude earthquake prompts Japan tsunami alert

Tokyo, Japan - A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off southwestern Japan late on Monday, causing small tsunamis in the area but no major damage was reported.

Vehicles sit piled up after being washed up by a tsunami in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on January 3, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. © STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

The quake was detected around 11 miles off the Kyushu region around 9:19 PM (1219 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) initially warned of possible tsunami waves of up to three feet high and urged people to stay away from coastal waters.

However, several smaller tsunamis of only around 20 centimeters were detected at ports in the region, the weather agency said.

Live television feeds on Japanese television showed calm seas, as well as vessels operating normally and traffic running smoothly.

Only minor damage occurred, including a broken window at a train station and objects falling off shelves in a few stores, local media reported.

One man was slightly injured after falling over in his home, NHK reported.