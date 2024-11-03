Are bioplastics really better for the environment than traditional plastics?

Alternatives to petrochemical-based plastics are emerging, made from everything from banana leaves to tomato skins, especially for food packaging.

But questions remain about how biodegradable and compostable they are, as well as their impact on the environment.

Biosourced means made with less oil, using non-fossil agricultural products such as sugarcane waste, corn, or wheat starch.

Primarily used in packaging, these bio-sourced plastics account for less than one percent of global plastic production.

However, labs around the world are coming up with more and more new plastics derived from tomato skins or banana leaves.

The generic term "bioplastic" can be confusing, as it can mean either biosourced or compostable: the definition varies by country.

But in Europe, the term is clearly defined – a bioplastic is a polymer that is both bio-sourced and compostable, either in soil or industrially.

Not all bioplastics completely degrade under natural conditions.

Some, like PLA (polylactic acid), need to be composted industrially at temperatures of 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

One of the most highly developed bioplastics currently used in textiles or for food packaging, PLA was originally fossil-based but is now being made from fermented plant biomass (corn, beet, or sugarcane).