Are statewide bans on plastic bags really reducing pollution?

Statewide bans on plastic bags in the US have led to significant reductions in the number of bags found on beaches and waterways, according to a scientific analysis published Monday.

The number of grocery bags collected by volunteers for Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) doubled during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period marked by a surge in plastic bag use and the temporary suspension of bans.



But since 2020, as the percentage of the US population covered by statewide bans has risen from 12% to 25%, there has been a 29% reduction in the number of bags collected per volunteer from 2022-23 compared to pre-pandemic levels (2013-2019).

California was the first of eleven states to pass a plastic bag ban, effective since 2015.

"Plastic bags are well-known to be one of the most deadly types of plastic pollution in our oceans," Anja Brandon, Ocean Conservancy's director of plastics policy, told AFP.

"We were really excited to see that with the increase in percentage of Americans who are covered by a strong plastic bag ban, we see less plastic bag pollution within our ICC dataset," added Brandon, an environmental engineer who has helped draft state and national legislation on plastic pollution.

The data was drawn from the ICC, an annual international cleanup effort that has run since 1986, as well as other voluntary cleanup efforts recorded in the Clean Swell app or data sheets that contribute to Ocean Conservancy's marine litter database.