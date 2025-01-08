Biden administration sued by Alaska over restrictions on oil and gas leases in wildlife refuge

Juneau, Alaska - The state of Alaska is suing the Biden administration for limiting gas and oil development in an important wildlife refuge.

Alaska is suing the Biden administration for issuing limitations on the leases issued to oil and gas companies in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. © imago/Panthermedia

Filed Monday, the lawsuit says restrictions imposed on new oil and gas development mean the Bureau of Land Management in December offered up the smallest possible amount of land for new projects, making them unattractive.

Alaska says this violates a 2017 law mandating the fossil fuel production in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

"The decision authorized DOI to lease, but essentially rendered the lands to be leased undevelopable by severely limiting use and occupancy of their surface," the lawsuit alleges.

"The United States’ conduct both thwarted Congress’ express purpose of having actual oil and gas development occur within the Coastal Plain and also violated numerous specific requirements of the 2017 statutory mandate," the lawsuit argues.

"Interior's continued and irrational opposition under the Biden administration to responsible energy development in the Arctic continues America on a path of energy dependence instead of utilizing the vast resources we have available," Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.

"These resources not only help our energy independence as a nation but also grow the Alaska economy and put more money in the Alaska Permanent Fund for future generations."