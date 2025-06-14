Development of controversial Willow oil drilling project can continue in Alaska, court rules

San Francisco, California - A federal appeals court on Friday green lit the continued development of the controversial ConocoPhillips Willow Project in Alaska, approved under former President Joe Biden.

The entrance to the ConocoPhillips headquarters is pictured in Houston, Texas. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approval of Willow over challenges by Indigenous and environmental groups.

The $8-billion drilling project is expected to yield 629 million barrels of oil over three decades, with a high of 180,000 barrels of crude oil per day. In the process, it could emit an estimated 278,000 metric tons of CO2 over 30 years.

Groups challenging the approval argued the BLM had not considered a "reasonable" range of alternatives in conducting its environmental impact study. They also said the agency had limited consideration of alternatives to those that enabled full-field development.

The San Francisco-based appeals court ordered the BLM to explain its decision but did not overturn the permit for the project, "because the procedural error was minor."

Judge Gabriel Sanchez argued the issue was serious enough to deserve a different decision.

"BLM's errors were more fundamental than simply failing to explain how it applied the full field development standard among the alternatives it reviewed. At bottom, the agency failed to provide any reasoned explanation for its adoption of full field development," Sanchez wrote in his dissenting opinion.