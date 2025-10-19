"Bigger, hotter, faster": Extreme wildfires drive rise in greenhouse gas emissions
Paris, France - Rampant wildfires in the Americas drove a jump in global greenhouse gas emissions from fires in the year to February, new research found this week, warning that climate change was fanning the flames.
Infernos that ravaged huge areas of Canada's boreal forest and swept through the dry forests and vulnerable wetlands in South America drove global fire CO2 emissions 10% above the 20-year average, the State of Wildfires report found.
That is despite a below-average total of areas burned across the world, the international team of researchers said.
The report found that heat, drought, and human activities helped intensify blazes in particularly carbon-rich forests and ecosystems.
"It's the scale and frequency of these extreme events that I find most staggering," said co-author Matthew Jones, of the University of East Anglia in eastern England.
He said satellite monitoring has shown that fires are becoming more intense across the world, expanding in key ecosystems and burning more material than in the past.
"During these extreme wildfire years, we see more fires, bigger fires, hotter fires, and faster fires, and these properties all aggregate up to extreme extent and destructive impacts on people and nature," Jones told AFP.
Climate change is one key factor, helping to create the optimal hot, dry conditions for fire to spread and burn.
Earth begins to experience "vicious cycle" climate feedback
The report, which looked at extreme wildfires from March 2024 to February 2025, found that devastating infernos in Los Angeles and parts of South America were two to three times more likely due to climate change.
Warming also made the area burned during those events 25 to 35 times larger, the authors said.
Global temperatures in 2024 were the hottest on record, going above 1.5C relative to the pre-industrial period for the first time.
Flames engulfed millions of acres of forests and farmland last year in Canada, western parts of the US, and the Amazon, as well as in the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland, which is shared by Brazil, Bolivia, and Paraguay.
Across the world, the authors said wildfires killed 100 people in Nepal, 34 in South Africa, and 31 in Los Angeles during the report period, with smoke drifting across continents and causing dangerous levels of air pollution far from the heat of the flames.
Globally, the report said fires emitted over eight billion tons of CO2 in the 2024-2025 period – about 10% above average since 2003.
It comes after the World Meteorological Organization on Wednesday warned that the increase in the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere last year was the biggest ever recorded.
The WMO voiced "significant concern" that the land and oceans were becoming unable to soak up CO2, leaving the greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.
It warned that the planet could be witnessing a so-called "vicious cycle" of climate feedback – whereby increasing greenhouse gas emissions fuel rising temperatures that help stoke wildfires that release more CO2, while warmer oceans cannot absorb as much CO2 from the air.
Cover photo: Colby Rex O'Neill / AFP