Blood Moon rising: What you need to know about the total lunar eclipse

New York, New York - A Blood Moon will bathe a large swathe of the world in red light on Thursday night during a rare total lunar eclipse !

Americans will be able to witness a rare total lunar eclipse on Thursday night – clear skies permitting! © Jade Gao / AFP

Sky gazers will be able to witness the celestial spectacle in the Americas and Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as parts of Western Europe, and Africa.

It is the first total lunar eclipse since 2022, but there will be another this September.

The phenomenon happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon line up, and our planet casts a giant shadow across its satellite.

But as the Earth's shadow creeps across the Moon, it does not entirely blot out its white glow. Instead, it turns a reddish colour as sunlight filtered through Earth's atmosphere is refracted off the Moon's surface.

The lunar eclipse will last around six hours. In North America, the Moon will start to look like a bite is being taken out of it from 1:09 AM ET, then the totality will be between 2:26 am to 3:31 am, according to NASA.

Of course, visibility depends entirely on clear skies, and some parts of the US are currently affected by a winter storm. That could spell bad news for people on the East and West Coast, while Floridians and as well as some Texans have a great shot at a good view.

Two weeks later, some of the world will be treated to a partial solar eclipse, which is when the Moon blocks out the Sun's light on Earth.