Bodies seen in the street after major earthquake hits Vanuatu

Port Vila, Vanuatu - Bodies have been sighted on the street after a major earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, shattering buildings in the country's capital.

A major 7.3-magnitude earthquake has hit the island nation of Vanuatu. © Collage: AFP/STR & AFP/Michael Thompson

Striking at a depth of 35 miles and approximately 19 miles off the coast of Vanuatu's main island, the earthquake has been given a 7.3-magnitude rating by the US Geological Survey.

The initial shock at 12:47 PM local time was followed minutes later by a second 5.5-magnitude earthquake.

Both struck a low-lying archipelago of 320,000 people and have subsequently triggered a tsunami warning for several areas of Vanuatu, with waves up to three feet forecasted over the next few days.

Reports indicate that multi-story buildings in Vanuatu's capital of Port Vila have been severely damaged, including one that contains multiple international embassies.

The first floor of a building that houses the US, French, British, Australian, and New Zealand diplomatic missions in Vanuatu has been flattened. While US and French embassy staff are reportedly safe, French authorities said that their mission had been destroyed.

Speaking to the AFP, resident Michael Thompson said that the bottom floor of the diplomatic building "no longer exists."

"It is just completely flat. The top three floors are still holding, but they have dropped," Thompson said. "If there was anyone in there at the time, then they're gone."

"There's people in the buildings in town. There were bodies there when we walked past."