California storm leaves at least two dead amid dangerous flooding

Fresno, California - At least two people have died as the first of two atmospheric river storms descended Friday on California , prompting widespread evacuation orders as it flooded creeks and rivers and dropped warm, heavy rain atop the state's near-record snowpack.

The Kern River overflows as storms hit Kernville, California, on March 10, 2023. © @faithfrenchbulldogs via REUTERS

One person, who has not been identified, was killed when a portion of a roof collapsed at a coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland, authorities said. He was a worker at the facility, where at least one other employee was injured in the collapse.



The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services did not immediately confirm details of the second death. Director Nancy Ward said approximately 9,400 people are under evacuation orders statewide, and about 54,000 are without power.

The OES has readied high-water vehicles, search-and-rescue teams, fire resources and other emergency operations to respond to areas most vulnerable to flooding and overtopped rivers, Ward said.

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration request from California Governor Gavin Newsom, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support state and local responses to the storm.

Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in 34 counties, activating the California National Guard and other state agencies to respond to storm-related emergencies.

"California is deploying every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms battering our state," Newsom said. "In these dangerous and challenging conditions, it is crucial that Californians remain vigilant and follow all guidance from local emergency responders."