Climate goals and fossil fuel plans don't add up, experts warn

New York, New York - Countries are still planning to increase production of fossil fuels to levels incompatible with global commitments on climate change, according to new research published this week.

A new report found that the goals of the Paris climate accord are not in line with the current plans for fossil fuel production. © Unsplash/@blueshift12

The report compiled by more than 50 international researchers compares fossil fuel expansion against the goals of the Paris climate accord and found a chasm between promises and reality.

Countries are "now collectively planning even more fossil fuel production than two years ago," concluded the latest Production Gap report.

"There continues to be a disconnect between climate ambitions and what countries are actually planning to do with fossil fuel production," study co-author Derik Broekhoff, from the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), told reporters.

Under the Paris accord, nations have agreed to hold global temperature rises to well below 2C (36 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial times, and to strive for a safer limit of 1.5C (35F).

The projected 2030 production of coal, oil, and gas exceeds levels consistent with achieving the 1.5C target by more than 120%, the report found.

It overshoots even the 2C target by 77%, said the report by SEI, Climate Analytics, and the International Institute for Sustainable Development that involved dozens of researchers.

The gap has widened since the last report in 2023, the same year nations pledged at the UN COP28 summit in Dubai to "transition away" from fossil fuels.