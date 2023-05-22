Climate activists call out G7 leaders for supporting further natural gas extraction

Hiroshima, Japan - Climate activists have called out G7 leaders for declaring their support for further investments in natural gas extraction at their summit in Japan.

World leaders meet during the G7 leadership summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21, 2023. © REUTERS

Leaders of the G7 nations, which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the United States, issued a communiqué stating, "While Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine impacts energy markets and supply chains globally, our goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 at the latest remains unchanged."

But the statement went on to "stress the important role that increased deliveries of LNG can play, and acknowledge that investment in the sector can be appropriate in response to the current crisis and to address potential gas market shortfalls provoked by the crisis."

"In the exceptional circumstance of accelerating the phase-out of our dependency on Russian energy, publicly supported investment in the gas sector can be appropriate as a temporary response, subject to clearly defined national circumstances, if implemented in a manner consistent with our climate objectives without creating lock-in effects."

Though the G7 nations say they remain committed to the "phaseout of unabated fossil fuels," many fear their endorsement of LNG will severely hamper efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C, as stipulated in the Paris Climate Agreement.