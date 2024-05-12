Climate activists disrupt Westminster dog show: "No dogs on a dead planet"

New York, New York - Activists disrupted the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday to demand urgent measures to address the global climate emergency.

Climate activists with Extinction Rebellion disrupt the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, carrying a banner reading "No Dogs on a Dead Planet." © Collage: Extinction Rebellion NYC

The action, organized by the New York City chapter of Extinction Rebellion, took place during the agility competition at Arthur Ashe Stadium.



Protesters twice walked out onto the course carrying bright orange banners reading "No Dogs on a Dead Planet."

Extinction Rebellion NYC said the goal of the demonstration was to raise awareness of the global climate emergency and its devastating consequences for humans and animals alike.

"We are not protesting dog lovers, nor are we protesting the dog show," Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Miles Grant explained in a press release.

"We are demanding that we all acknowledge the reality of the climate catastrophe that is unfolding before us all. If we don’t disrupt, nature will! Nature's disruption will last much longer."