COP28 "cooling pledge" vows huge emissions cut by 2050

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - A "cooling pledge" to be unveiled at next month's COP28 climate summit will commit countries to slash cooling-related emissions 68% by 2050, according to a draft text seen by AFP on Friday.

Nations will reportedly be asked to sign on to a cooling pledge at the COP28 climate summit next month (stock image). © 123RF/digihelion

But it remains unclear which countries will sign up to the pledge, and whether heavyweights such as China and India, will participate.



Cooling methods currently account for over 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.

They contribute to emissions because of the electricity needed to power tech such as ACs and fans, and because air conditioning and refrigeration generally rely on hydrofluorocarbons.

These are short-lived but powerful pollutants that can have exponentially greater global warming effects than carbon dioxide.

The UN has said there are already an estimated 3.6 billion cooling appliances being used globally, but that figure is expected to soar, with global energy demand for cooling tripling by 2050.

"Without policy intervention, direct and indirect emissions from air conditioning and refrigeration are projected to rise 90 per cent above 2017 levels by the year 2050," a UN report warned in 2020.