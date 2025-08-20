Hurricane Erin: North Carolina braces for flooding as storm churns offshore

Washington DC - Hurricane Erin threatened North Carolina's coast Wednesday with huge waves and flooding, as the strengthening Category 2 storm triggered mandatory evacuation orders despite its offshore path.

Hurricane Erin is currently a Category 2 storm. © HANDOUT / NOAA / AFP

The state, still reeling from last year's deadly Hurricane Helene, declared an emergency Tuesday as Erin's worst impacts were predicted to begin from Wednesday evening through Thursday.

"Based on the current forecast, we are anticipating coastal flooding from massive waves, tropical storm force winds, and tidal and storm surge for much of the state shoreline, especially the Outer Banks, from this evening through Thursday," Governor Josh Stein told reporters.

As of Wednesday morning, Erin was churning northward some 350 miles southeast of North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to an update by the National Hurricane Center – with additional intensification likely over the next day or so.

Its unusually large size means tropical-storm-force winds extend hundreds of miles from its center.

Additional states of emergency have been declared in three North Carolina counties, with mandatory evacuation orders for Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands. A tropical storm warning has been issued across parts of North Carolina to Virginia.

Stein urged residents to heed local warnings and pack disaster bags with enough food, water, and supplies to last up to five days – and to safeguard important documents like their insurance policies.

"We have already pre-positioned three swift water rescue teams and 200 National Guard troops to various locations on the coast, along with boats, high clearance vehicles and aircraft," he added.