COP28's unprecedented carbon footprint comes under scrutiny

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - After having the world's tallest tower and the biggest shopping mall, Dubai, the city of records, is gearing up to host the largest COP climate summit ever — a feat that in itself comes with an unprecedented carbon footprint.

The unprecendented carbon footprint of COP28 has come under scrutiny before its kick-off on Thursday. © JEWEL SAMAD / AFP

"Ensuring COP28 UAE is a sustainable and carbon neutral event will be pivotal to its success," states the COP28 official website – without further explanation of how such carbon "neutrality" is achieved.



But to dwell on COP's greenhouse gas emissions is "pure distraction," said Laurent Morel, engineer and partner at Carbone 4, a French firm specializing in energy and climate consultancy.

"What will be interesting to see is how the governance of this COP will manage its own contradictions," he said, specifically "whether or not oil companies and oil-producing countries commit to production cuts."

At every COP, critics point to the number of flights taken by negotiators and NGOs and denounce private jets shuttling high-profile attendees.

In the UN's official document on "How to COP," it acknowledges the media and NGO scrutiny regarding the "apparent irony of the emissions generated by thousands of participants flying in from all around the globe to discuss how to reduce worldwide GHG emissions."

Since COP13 in 2007 in Bali, most host countries have "considered it part of their hospitality to offset also the travel-related carbon emissions of all registered participants," it writes. But those offsets are thanks to highly controversial tools for "canceling out" emissions, known as carbon credits.

During COP27 held in Egypt last year, emissions linked to the international travel of 46,000 participants accounted for 44,104 tons of CO2, according to the organizers — or around one millionth of global annual emissions.